Victor Mesa News: Promotion coming Saturday

Mesa is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Mesa was removed early from his game at Durham on Friday and is reportedly on his way to join the big club in New York. It's unclear who he'll be replacing on the active roster, though it's worth noting that Jonny DeLuca was taken out of Friday's contest against the Yankees with a lower-body injury. Mesa has slashed .318/.416/.545 with two homers, seven RBI and 12 runs scored across 77 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.