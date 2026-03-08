Victor Mesa News: Ready for spring debut
Mesa (hamstring) will make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 24-year-old has apparently been dealing with a hamstring injury but is ready for spring action Sunday. The Rays acquired Mesa from the Marlins in early February, and he's likely to serve as organizational outfield depth and open 2026 at Triple-A Durham.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More