Victor Mesa News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Rays optioned Mesa to minor-league camp Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays acquired Mesa just before spring training, but he never had much of a chance to make the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old outfielder went 2-for-5 at the plate during his limited opportunities during Cactus League play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More