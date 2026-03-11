Victor Mesa headshot

Victor Mesa News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Rays optioned Mesa to minor-league camp Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays acquired Mesa just before spring training, but he never had much of a chance to make the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old outfielder went 2-for-5 at the plate during his limited opportunities during Cactus League play.

Victor Mesa
Tampa Bay Rays
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More
