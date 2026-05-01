Victor Robles headshot

Victor Robles Injury: Beginning assignment Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Robles (pectoral) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

A strained right pectoral sent Robles to the injured list April 8, and he's now been cleared to return to a game environment after a few weeks of ramping up baseball activity. It's unclear exactly how long the Mariners plan to keep the 28-year-old in the minors, though he isn't expected to require a lengthy rehab assignment.

Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Robles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Robles See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
31 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
34 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
56 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
64 days ago