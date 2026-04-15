Victor Robles headshot

Victor Robles Injury: Doing light baseball work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Robles (pectoral) is participating in light baseball activities, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old landed on the shelf last week due to a right pectoral strain, and the Mariners are building him back up slowly since it's an injury to his throwing arm. Robles will be eligible to be reinstated Friday but seems likely to require a longer stint on the IL.

Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners
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