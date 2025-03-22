Fantasy Baseball
Victor Robles Injury: Exits game after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 3:59pm

Robles left Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Robles singled in both of his first two trips but was then plunked in his fourth plate appearance, and he appeared to be in considerable pain. The Mariners figure to send him for tests right away to determine the extent of the injury.

Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners
