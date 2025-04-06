Victor Robles Injury: Likely headed to IL

Robles (shoulder) is likely going to be placed on the injured list with a left shoulder injury, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Robles suffered a left arm injury while making an acrobatic catch in the bottom of the ninth inning of Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Giants, and it's now understood to be a shoulder injury. The severity of the injury remains unknown, but if Robles does end up on the IL, Dominic Canzone is a candidate to be promoted from Triple-A Tacoma and replace him on Seattle's 26-man roster.