Victor Robles headshot

Victor Robles Injury: Likely out 12 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Robles was diagnosed with a small fracture in the humeral head of his left shoulder after an MRI on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined at least 12 weeks, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The injury was caused by the shoulder dislocation that he suffered while making a leaping catch into the wall/netting Sunday against the Giants. It appears Robles won't require surgery, but the injury is expected to need six weeks to heal up before he can begin a six-week rehab program. Dominic Canzone was added to the big-league roster when Robles was placed on the injured list, but it was Luke Raley that received the start in right field Monday versus Houston.

Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners
