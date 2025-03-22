Victor Robles Injury: Manager optimistic after HBP

Mariners manager Dan Wilson "sounded optimistic" that Robles would be OK after the outfielder was hit by a pitch on his right hand and forced to exit Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. However, Robles will still need to undergo an X-ray and possibly other tests.

Robles appeared to be in considerable pain after taking a slider to the wrist in his fourth plate appearance Saturday. This initial word is positive, but Robles is not out of the woods yet. He is looking to build on his excellent run with Seattle last season during which he slashed .328/.393/.467 with four homers and 30 steals in just 77 games.