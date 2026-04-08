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Victor Robles Injury: Shelved with pec strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 9:47am

The Mariners placed Robles on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right pectoral strain.

Robles had served as Seattle's fourth outfielder to begin the season, starting in four of the team's first 12 games while going 3-for-13 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Robles suffered the pec injury while making longer throws to the bases from the outfield as he warming up prior to Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers. Seattle called up Connor Joe from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move to provide the bench with another right-handed-hitting option while Robles is on the shelf.

Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners
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