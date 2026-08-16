Victor Robles Injury: Sitting Sunday with sore shoulder
Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Houston due to a sore right shoulder, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Robles sustained the injury while attempting to make a diving catch in the ninth inning of Saturday's 10-5 win. The outfielder received treatment on the shoulder ahead of Sunday's contest, but he'll open the game on the bench along with Taylor Ward (quadriceps).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Robles See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Robles See More