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Victor Robles Injury: Sitting Sunday with sore shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:44pm

Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Houston due to a sore right shoulder, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Robles sustained the injury while attempting to make a diving catch in the ninth inning of Saturday's 10-5 win. The outfielder received treatment on the shoulder ahead of Sunday's contest, but he'll open the game on the bench along with Taylor Ward (quadriceps).

Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners
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