Victor Robles headshot

Victor Robles Injury: X-rays return negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Robles had X-rays on his right hand come back negative and will hit in the batting cages Sunday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The 27-year-old was hit by a pitch during Saturday's spring game but appears to have avoided a significant injury. Assuming Robles doesn't experience any additional complications, it appears he'll be ready to go for the season opener Thursday versus the A's.

Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners
