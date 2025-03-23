Victor Robles Injury: X-rays return negative
Robles had X-rays on his right hand come back negative and will hit in the batting cages Sunday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
The 27-year-old was hit by a pitch during Saturday's spring game but appears to have avoided a significant injury. Assuming Robles doesn't experience any additional complications, it appears he'll be ready to go for the season opener Thursday versus the A's.
