Victor Robles News: Activated from injured list
The Mariners activated Robles (pectoral) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
In a corresponding move, Seattle optioned Connor Joe to Triple-A Tacoma. Robles hasn't played at the big-league level since April 6 due to a strained right pec. He appeared in 12 games with Tacoma on a rehab assignment and slashed .256/.389/.349 with four doubles, seven RBI, 10 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 9:13 BB:K across 54 plate appearances. He's likely to see most of his at-bats against lefties with the Mariners.
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