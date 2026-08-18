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Victor Robles News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Robles (shoulder) will start in right field and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Robles was unavailable to play in the Mariners' last contest Sunday versus the Astros due to right shoulder soreness, but he's good to go after Monday's team off day. He'll handle right field for Seattle while Taylor Ward (quadriceps) is on the mend.

Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners
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