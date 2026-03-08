Victor Robles News: Checks back into spring lineup
Robles will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and leadoff batter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.
Robles will start for the first time since last Sunday, after the Mariners held him out of action for the past six days due to a sore shoulder, per Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com. Assuming Robles' shoulder checks out fine following Sunday's contest, he could resume playing the outfield at some point during the upcoming week.
