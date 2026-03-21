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Victor Robles News: Four hits, homer vs. Guardians

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Robles went 4-for-6 with a three-run homer, a double and an additional run scored in Friday's Cactus League matchup with the Guardians.

It was an encouraging showing from Robles, who had been struggling mightily this spring. Coming into the day, the outfielder had gone just 2-for-24 in his first 12 Cactus League appearances. Robles should see steady playing time thanks to his defense, though he'll likely open the year in a short-side platoon with lefty-batting Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley. A shoulder injury limited Robles to just 32 regular-season appearances in 2025, where he slashed .245/.281/.330 with one homer and six stolen bases.

Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners
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