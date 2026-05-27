Victor Robles News: Three hits Tuesday

Robles went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the A's.

It's Robles' second multi-hit effort in eight appearances since his return from the IL -- he's gone 6-for-19 (.316) with a pair of doubles and one steal overall. Robles' defense should afford him fairly regular playing time in Seattle, though he'll likely be limited to at-bats against left-handed pitching while platooning with Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone.