Victor Robles News: Three hits Tuesday
Robles went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the A's.
It's Robles' second multi-hit effort in eight appearances since his return from the IL -- he's gone 6-for-19 (.316) with a pair of doubles and one steal overall. Robles' defense should afford him fairly regular playing time in Seattle, though he'll likely be limited to at-bats against left-handed pitching while platooning with Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Robles See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target53 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends57 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target60 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Robles See More