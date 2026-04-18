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Victor Scott News: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Scott isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Scott will receive a day off to regroup Saturday after going just 3-for-22 (.136) over his last 10 games. While he sits, Jose Fermin, Nathan Church and Jordan Walker will form St. Louis' outfield trio.

Victor Scott
St. Louis Cardinals
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