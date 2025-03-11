Victor Scott News: Close competition with Siani in CF

The Cardinals are "torn" on whether to start Scott or Michael Siani in center field, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Lars Nootbaar appears set to see most of his playing time in left field and will be the backup in center field behind whoever out of Scott and Siani wins that job. Scott has had a nice spring at the plate, going 7-for-22 with one home run and four stolen bases. He's also impressive the team with his "work ethic, confidence and maturity this spring," per Woo. Meanwhile, Siani is only 1-for-25 at the dish during Grapefruit League play but offers the superior glove. The Cardinals are not expected to carry both Scott and Siani on the Opening Day roster, so the loser of this battle appears destined for Triple-A Memphis.