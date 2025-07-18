Victor Scott News: Clubs homer in loss
Scott went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Scott provided some offense in the ninth inning, but the Cardinals' rally still fell far short. This was just his second extra-base hit over 12 games in July, and he's gone 7-for-40 (.175) with two stolen bases in that span. The speedy outfielder has a .235/.317/.330 slash line with five homers, 33 RBI, 41 runs scored and 24 stolen bases over 91 contests this season.
