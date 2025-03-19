Fantasy Baseball
Victor Scott headshot

Victor Scott News: Continues push for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 3:10pm

Scott launched his third homer during Grapefruit League play in Wednesday's game versus the Nationals.

Scott clubbed one of two long balls off Nationals starter Jake Irvin, with Alec Burleson hitting the other. The speedy outfielder is competing for St. Louis' center field job and will win it if the decision is based purely on spring performance, as he's compiled a 1.149 OPS with three homers and five stolen bases. However, the Cardinals are also mulling using Lars Nootbaar in center field some days in order to get other bats into the lineup, which could be factored into the decision on Scott.

