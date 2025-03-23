Victor Scott News: Earns starting role

Scott will be the Cardinals' Opening Day center fielder, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Scott had a difficult time during his first taste of the majors last year, posting a .179/.219/.283 slash line with two homers, 10 RBI, 14 runs and five stolen bases over 155 plate appearances. He did look better during his second call-up last summer and shined in spring training this year, registering a .366/.469/.756 slash line with four home runs, seven RBI, 11 runs and five thefts in 15 contests. The big numbers in exhibition play pushed Scott ahead of Michael Siani for the starting role in center field, and Scott should now be a hot commodity in fantasy, especially for his potential to steal loads of bases -- he posted a 99th percentile sprint speed last season and has swiped 95 bags in the minors in 2023.