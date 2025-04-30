Victor Scott News: Flashes skills in twin bill

Scott went 2-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a stolen base in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds.

He then went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the nightcap. Scott's homer in the matinee came in the ninth inning off Alexis Diaz, kicking off a back-to-back-to-back set of long balls for the Cards that broke open a 1-0 contest. The blast was the second of the season for the 24-year-old center fielder, while the steal was his 10th in 10 attempts over 28 games, to go along with a .271/.336/.406 slash line.