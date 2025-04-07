Victor Scott News: Getting day off
Scott is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Scott will head to the bench for the first time all season after he started each of the first nine games in center field while slashing .281/.368/.406 with a home run and four stolen bases across 38 plate appearances. Mike Siani will get a look in center field Monday, but Scott remains the Cardinals' clear top option at the position.
