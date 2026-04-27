Victor Scott News: Heading to bench for series opener
Scott is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
After another 0-for-3 performance in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Seattle dropped his average to .191, Scott will take a seat for the series opener in Pittsburgh. Nathan Church will fill in as the Cardinals' center fielder in place of Scott, who could be at risk of falling into more of a part-time role if he's unable to get going offensively over his next handful of starts.
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