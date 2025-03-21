Fantasy Baseball
Victor Scott headshot

Victor Scott News: Homers again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Scott socked a solo home run, drew a walk and scored a pair of runs Friday versus the Astros in Grapefruit League play.

The home run was Scott's fourth of the spring, which ties him for the team lead. He's also stolen five bases while collecting a 9:8 K:BB. Scott has done all he can to secure the Cardinals' center field job, but it remains possible that he begins the year back at Triple-A Memphis. Michael Siani and Lars Nootbaar are also in the running for reps in center field with St. Louis.

Victor Scott
St. Louis Cardinals
