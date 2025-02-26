Fantasy Baseball
Victor Scott headshot

Victor Scott News: Homers, triples Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Scott tripled and socked a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Blue Jays.

Scott contributed the Cardinals' only two hits on the day and also had a 106 mph lineout. The speedy outfielder has reached base four times in his first two games this spring. Scott made the start in left field Tuesday while Lars Nootbaar played center field. Those two players along with Michael Siani are competing for reps in center field for St. Louis this season.

Victor Scott
St. Louis Cardinals
