Victor Scott News: Idle for series finale
Scott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The left-handed-hitting Scott has fared far better against lefties (.299 wOBA) than righties (.175 wOBA) this season, but he'll hit the bench for the series finale while the Dodgers send southpaw Justin Wrobleski to the hill. Nathan Church will slide over from his usual spot in left field to cover center field in Scott's absence.
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