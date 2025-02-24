Fantasy Baseball
Victor Scott News: In center field mix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol considers the center field job to be an open competition between Scott, Michael Siani and Lars Nootbaar, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Nootbaar is the only one of the three guaranteed a regular role, and with Nolan Arenado still around the chances of those reps coming in center field are higher. However, Scott and Siani are also firmly in the mix, particularly if Marmol leans more toward defense. Scott could be the team's long-term answer at the position, but he struggled mightily in 2024 with just a .502 OPS. The Cardinals will want him playing every day, so if he doesn't win the center field gig he's likely to open the season at Triple-A Memphis.

