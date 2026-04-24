Victor Scott News: Not in Friday's lineup
Scott is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Mariners.
Scott has been in an extended slump at the plate, as he's hitless across his last seven games and is just 5-for-45 at the dish since the calendar flipped to April. Nathan Church will slide over to start in center field, while Jose Fermin gets the call in left field for the Cardinals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Scott See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Scott See More