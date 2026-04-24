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Victor Scott News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Scott is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Mariners.

Scott has been in an extended slump at the plate, as he's hitless across his last seven games and is just 5-for-45 at the dish since the calendar flipped to April. Nathan Church will slide over to start in center field, while Jose Fermin gets the call in left field for the Cardinals.

Victor Scott
St. Louis Cardinals
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