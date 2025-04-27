Fantasy Baseball
Victor Scott headshot

Victor Scott News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Scott is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup against the Brewers on Sunday.

The Brewers are sending southpaw Jose Quintana to the mound, so the lefty-hitting Scott will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout while the Cardinals start Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker in the outfield. Scott has gone 9-for-33 with two walks, four stolen bases, six runs scored and three RBI over his last 10 games.

Victor Scott
St. Louis Cardinals
