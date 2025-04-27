Victor Scott News: Not starting Sunday

Scott is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup against the Brewers on Sunday.

The Brewers are sending southpaw Jose Quintana to the mound, so the lefty-hitting Scott will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout while the Cardinals start Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker in the outfield. Scott has gone 9-for-33 with two walks, four stolen bases, six runs scored and three RBI over his last 10 games.