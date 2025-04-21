Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Scott headshot

Victor Scott News: Reaches three times Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Scott went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, two RBI and a stolen base in a loss to Atlanta on Monday.

Scott came into Monday having gone just 5-for-31 with no RBI over his previous 10 games, but he broke out with his first multi-hit performance since April 8. The speedy outfielder also notched his eighth theft of the season, which is tied for second in MLB. Despite his recent slump, the Cardinals have stuck with Scott in an everyday role, and he's held his own overall with a .264/.325/.375 slash line through 81 plate appearances.

Victor Scott
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now