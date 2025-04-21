Victor Scott News: Reaches three times Monday

Scott went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, two RBI and a stolen base in a loss to Atlanta on Monday.

Scott came into Monday having gone just 5-for-31 with no RBI over his previous 10 games, but he broke out with his first multi-hit performance since April 8. The speedy outfielder also notched his eighth theft of the season, which is tied for second in MLB. Despite his recent slump, the Cardinals have stuck with Scott in an everyday role, and he's held his own overall with a .264/.325/.375 slash line through 81 plate appearances.