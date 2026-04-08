Victor Scott News: Receives day off Wednesday
Scott is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals.
It's the first day off this season for Scott, who has stolen a couple bases but done virtually nothing else offensively, slashing .265/.265/.294 with a 0:10 BB:K. Nathan Church will grab a start in center field and bat ninth.
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