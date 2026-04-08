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Victor Scott News: Receives day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Scott is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals.

It's the first day off this season for Scott, who has stolen a couple bases but done virtually nothing else offensively, slashing .265/.265/.294 with a 0:10 BB:K. Nathan Church will grab a start in center field and bat ninth.

Victor Scott
St. Louis Cardinals
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