Victor Scott News: Receiving night off
Scott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
The Cardinals will give Scott a breather for the series finale after the speedster had been included in the starting nine in each of the past 15 games. Jose Fermin will get the nod in center field in place of Scott, who should continue to see the bulk of the starts at the position while Nathan Church (shoulder) is stuck on the injured list.
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