Victor Scott News: Reworks swing over offseason
Scott reengineered his swing over the offseason after a motion-capture study, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The specific changes Scott made aren't clear, but the speedy outfielder is also focused this spring on bunting for base hits. Scott was a Gold Glove finalist in 2025 in his first full major-league season for his fine defensive work in center field, but he slashed only .216/.305/.296 with five home runs. The 25-year-old did steal 34 bases in 38 attempts, and if he is a factor in fantasy leagues in 2026, it will likely be almost solely due to his ability on the basepaths.
