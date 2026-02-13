Victor Scott headshot

Victor Scott News: Reworks swing over offseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Scott reengineered his swing over the offseason after a motion-capture study, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The specific changes Scott made aren't clear, but the speedy outfielder is also focused this spring on bunting for base hits. Scott was a Gold Glove finalist in 2025 in his first full major-league season for his fine defensive work in center field, but he slashed only .216/.305/.296 with five home runs. The 25-year-old did steal 34 bases in 38 attempts, and if he is a factor in fantasy leagues in 2026, it will likely be almost solely due to his ability on the basepaths.

Victor Scott
St. Louis Cardinals
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Scott See More
