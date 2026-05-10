Victor Scott News: Sitting in second straight game

Scott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

On the bench against a right-hander (Walker Buehler) for the second day in a row, Scott looks like he could be in danger of fading into a part-time role in the St. Louis outfield. Thomas Saggese will pick up another start in left field while Nathan Church shifts over to center in place of Scott, whose .494 OPS on the season places him 225th among the 230 players who have logged at least 100 plate appearances.