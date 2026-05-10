Victor Scott headshot

Victor Scott News: Sitting in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Scott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

On the bench against a right-hander (Walker Buehler) for the second day in a row, Scott looks like he could be in danger of fading into a part-time role in the St. Louis outfield. Thomas Saggese will pick up another start in left field while Nathan Church shifts over to center in place of Scott, whose .494 OPS on the season places him 225th among the 230 players who have logged at least 100 plate appearances.

Victor Scott
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Scott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Scott See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
26 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago