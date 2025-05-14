Victor Scott News: Swipes two bags in win

Scott went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in a 14-7 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Scott didn't do much until late in the doubleheader -- he went 0-for-3 in the first game and didn't get his lone hit until the eighth inning of the nightcap. He also reached on a fielder's choice in the ninth. The speedster is up to 13 steals on 14 attempts this season, good for a share of fifth in the majors. He's added a reliable .278/.342/.383 slash line with two home runs, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored, six doubles and a triple over 40 contests.