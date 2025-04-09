Victor Scott News: Totals five bases Tuesday

Scott went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Scott ignited the scoring for the Cardinals with a two-run triple in the third and then came around to score before the inning ended. Scott was moved up to the leadoff spot and did not look intimidated, even against the almighty Paul Skenes, as the lefty speedster had three batted balls with over a 96 MPH exit velocity. He's already collected four multi-hit games, something he was only able to do five times in 53 games last season.