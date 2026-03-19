Victor Scott News: Yet to get on track

Scott has a .161/.317/.226 slash line with one double and five stolen bases through 42 plate appearances in Grapefruit League action.

The 25-year-old reworked his swing during the offseason and entered spring training looking to bunt for base hits more often, but he has just five total bases through 13 Grapefruit League games. Scott will provide strong defense in center field, but his bat will likely need to come to life at some point in 2026 to retain the starting job. He played in 138 games last year and posted a .216/.305/.296 slash line with five homers and 34 steals.