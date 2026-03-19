Victor Scott headshot

Victor Scott News: Yet to get on track

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Scott has a .161/.317/.226 slash line with one double and five stolen bases through 42 plate appearances in Grapefruit League action.

The 25-year-old reworked his swing during the offseason and entered spring training looking to bunt for base hits more often, but he has just five total bases through 13 Grapefruit League games. Scott will provide strong defense in center field, but his bat will likely need to come to life at some point in 2026 to retain the starting job. He played in 138 games last year and posted a .216/.305/.296 slash line with five homers and 34 steals.

Victor Scott
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Scott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Scott See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
7 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
21 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
42 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
57 days ago