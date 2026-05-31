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Victor Vodnik Injury: Completes side session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Vodnik (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Vodnik hit 95 mph with his fastball during the workout, putting him a few ticks behind his season-long average of 98.8 mph. Even so, the side session represents an important step forward in the recovery process for Vodnik, who was placed on the 15-day injured list May 20 due to right ulnar nerve inflammation. He's slated to throw another side session early on during the upcoming week before advancing to facing hitters by the weekend.

Victor Vodnik
Colorado Rockies
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