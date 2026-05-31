Victor Vodnik Injury: Completes side session
Vodnik (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Vodnik hit 95 mph with his fastball during the workout, putting him a few ticks behind his season-long average of 98.8 mph. Even so, the side session represents an important step forward in the recovery process for Vodnik, who was placed on the 15-day injured list May 20 due to right ulnar nerve inflammation. He's slated to throw another side session early on during the upcoming week before advancing to facing hitters by the weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Vodnik See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?9 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Vodnik See More