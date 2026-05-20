Victor Vodnik Injury: Shelved by elbow issue

The Rockies placed Vodnik on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right ulnar nerve inflammation.

Vodnik still leads the Rockies with four saves this season but has really struggled over the last month, allowing 14 runs with an 11:9 K:BB over nine innings. He'll now be sidelined for at least the next two weeks. Antonio Senzatela and Juan Mejia are currently the top options for saves in the Rockies' bullpen.