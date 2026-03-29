Victor Vodnik News: Blows save in first outing of 2026

Vodnik (0-1) blew his save opportunity and took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday. He allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one across one inning.

Vodnik got the call to the mound for the eighth inning with two outs and two on, and he managed to get out of the frame unscathed despite hitting Connor Norby with a pitch to load the bases. Vodnik was brought back out for the ninth, and after getting the first two batters out thanks to a double play, he yielded a double to Javier Sanoja before giving up a walk-off, two-run homer to Owen Caissie. Vodnik was named the Rockies' closer despite a rocky performance in spring training; however, more outings like Sunday's could lead to Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer turning to Juan Mejia to close things out instead of Vodnik.