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Victor Vodnik News: Holds on for third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Vodnik picked up the save Saturday against the Dodgers, giving up no runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning.

Vodnik did make things interesting, allowing the possible tying and go-ahead run to reach base, but he got Kyle Tucker to fly out to wrap up an upset victory. The last-time Rockies figure to be near the bottom of the standings in 2026, but Vodnik appears to be the club's clear-cut closer at this time. Through nine frames, the right-hander has a 2.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB while converting three of his four save opportunities.

Victor Vodnik
Colorado Rockies
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