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Victor Vodnik News: Implodes in second loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Vodnik (0-2) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Padres, allowing five runs on four hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

Summoned to protect an 8-5 lead in the ninth inning, Vodnik put forth his worst effort of the season so far. The right-hander gave up a season-high five runs and four knocks in what was his shortest appearance of 2026. Vodnik has a troublesome 7.59 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB over 10.2 innings as Colorado's closer, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Rockies turned to someone like Jaden Hill or Seth Halvorsen the next time a save chance presents itself.

Victor Vodnik
Colorado Rockies
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