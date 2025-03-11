Victor Vodnik News: Inconsistent spring

Vodnik pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Vodnik allowed two earned runs in his prior outing Saturday, so this was a needed bounceback performance. That inconsistency is a microcosm of his entire spring, however, as he's allowed three earned runs across five innings -- albeit with a 5:1 K:BB. Vodnik is a candidate to earn the closer role in Colorado, though Tyler Kinley has had a more impressive spring.