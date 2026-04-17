Victor Vodnik News: Nabs second save of season

Vodnik secured his second save of the season Thursday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning against the Astros and allowing one walk with zero hits or strikeouts.

The right-hander has converted his last two save chances, but perhaps more importantly, he's now on a roll of six straight outings in which he hasn't allowed an earned run. Vodnik isn't overpowering hitters, as he owns a 4:4 K:BB in 7.0 innings during his scoreless streak, but he's getting the job done. Should he stumble in the closing role, Jimmy Herget or Jaden Hill could be the next men up in the ninth inning.