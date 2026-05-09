Victor Vodnik headshot

Victor Vodnik News: Nabs win in Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Vodnik (1-2) picked up the win in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings victory over the Phillies, walking one and striking out two over two scoreless, no-hit innings.

Entering a tie game in the ninth inning, Vodnik shut down the heart of the Phillies' order and got rewarded for his efforts when his offense put two runs on the board in the top of the 11th. The right-hander is the clear top option in the Colorado bullpen, converting four of his six save chances so far in 2026, but pitching his home games at Coors Field has left its mark on his ratios in the early going. Vodnik has a 3.60 ERA in 10 road innings, but a brutal 11.12 ERA in 5.2 frames at home.

Victor Vodnik
Colorado Rockies
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