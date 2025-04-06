Fantasy Baseball
Victor Vodnik headshot

Victor Vodnik News: Picks up five-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Vodnik allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings to earn the save Sunday against the A's.

Vodnik entered the game in the eighth inning with a three-run lead and struck out two of the first three batters he faced. He remained in the contest for the final frame and stumbled a bit by allowing a pair of singles and a walk. The Rockies provided Vodnik with an additional five runs of support in the home half of the eighth inning, giving him some breathing room and allowing him to record his first save of the season despite the stumble.

Victor Vodnik
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
