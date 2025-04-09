Fantasy Baseball
Vidal Brujan headshot

Vidal Brujan Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 8:44am

Brujan (elbow) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brujan had a setback with his right elbow sprain last week, but he apparently bounced back quickly. It's not clear how many rehab games Brujan will need before being activated from the 10-day injured list. Once he's ready, he will fill a utility role for the Cubs.

Vidal Brujan
Chicago Cubs
