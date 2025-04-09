Vidal Brujan Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Brujan (elbow) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brujan had a setback with his right elbow sprain last week, but he apparently bounced back quickly. It's not clear how many rehab games Brujan will need before being activated from the 10-day injured list. Once he's ready, he will fill a utility role for the Cubs.