Vidal Brujan Injury: Exits with hand injury
Brujan was removed in the sixth inning of Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays due to an apparent hand injury, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base prior to exiting the game.
Brujan appeared to suffer the injury when his hand got stepped on by a Blue Jays infielder on a stolen-base attempt in the top of the sixth. The 27-year-old drew the start at shortstop Monday, and assuming the hand injury isn't anything too significant, Brujan could break camp as the Mets' top option at the position if Francisco Lindor (hand) isn't ready to go for Opening Day.
